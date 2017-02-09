Snow and sleet set to hit Britain as temperatures plunge to 5C colder than normal

The recent cold snap will be followed by snow and sleet Credit: PA

Forecasters have warned that snow and sleet are likely to hit Britain in the next few days. Temperatures will be up to 5C colder than expected at this time of year with yellow warnings for ice in place across the country. London could see snow on Wednesday night and temperatures could drop as low as minus 3C in the Midlands. There will be widespread frost over the weekend, with showers on Saturday and Sunday and 5cm to 6cm of snow in the Grampians.

In January much of Britain was blanketed with snow Credit: PA

Age UK has urged older people to take precautions in the cold weather to keep themselves "safe and well". A spokeswoman for the Met Office said temperatures in the coming days will be lower than the average for the time of year. "For example, in London it should be 2-3C above freezing at night and over the weekend it is expected to be minus 1C," she said. "That is 4-5C below average." Temperatures will start to "struggle" from Thursday, dropping in London from 7C on Wednesday to 4C. The North East coast, including Newcastle, will see temperatures of 3C with rain and sleet. On Thursday night, some parts of the UK will be between minus 3C and minus 4C.

The colder spell has been caused by easterly winds blowing in from Scandinavia Credit: PA

Friday will also be cold, with widespread frost overnight into Saturday. There may be snow on Sunday, with higher ground such as the Grampians seeing as much as 5cm to 6cm. The Met Office spokeswoman said the colder spell was due to easterly winds from Scandinavia. Age UK said cold weather can have a "devastating impact" on the health of older people, causing increased blood pressure and raising the risk of chest infections. Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: "The cold weather can be really challenging for older people, particularly those who are more vulnerable because of pre-existing health conditions or who are living in housing that is difficult and expensive to heat.

Even Highland cattle Brough found January's chilly weather a bit too much Credit: PA