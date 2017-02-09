Tata Steel agrees £100 million sale to Liberty House

Tata has signed an agreement to sell its Speciality Steels business to Liberty House Group for £100 million, the company announced.

The sale could help secure 1,700 jobs at several South Yorkshire sites that make products for the aerospace, automotive and oil and gas industries.

The acquisition by Liberty House Group will make it one of the largest steel and engineering employers in the UK employing more than 4,000 workers.

Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of the Liberty House Group said: “I am proud that we are acquiring a world-class business with a very skilled workforce and broad range of high-value products.

"It is one of only a handful of such operations in the world and I am confident it will flourish within our group."