Teenager rejected for waitress job 'with crying emoji'

Megan Dixon says she was 'really disappointed' by the manner of her rejection. Credit: Megan Dixon

A teenage girl has criticised a steak restaurant after they rejected her for a waitress job by sending a text message with a crying emoji. Megan Dixon, 18, went for an interview at a new branch of Miller & Carter in Enderby, Leicester. She was told she would receive an email within a few days telling her if she had got the job.

Miller & Carter is a steak house with branches all over the UK. Credit: Mitchells & Butlers

But within moments of leaving the interview, she received a text message saying: "It's a no". When Megan asked for further feedback, she received a reply saying: "Just not engaging. And answers we're [sic] "like" basic." The message ended with a crying emoji.

Megan received a crying emoji when she asked for interview feedback. Credit: Megan Dixon

Megan hit back, describing the manner of the rejection as "unprofessional". Speaking to ITV News she said: "I'm really disappointed by Miller and Carter. "Whether you're an employee or a customer you shouldn't be treated like that."

Miller & Carter has apologised for the text message. Credit: Mitchells & Butlers