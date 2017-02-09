Temporary suspension of Trump's travel ban has been upheld

A temporary suspension of Donald Trump's travel ban has been unanimously upheld by the US federal appeals court.

The order restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A final outcome will likely be determined by the US Supreme Court - but the appeals court said the government has not shown a likelihood it will succeed in appealing.

But within minutes of the ruling, Mr Trump had tweeted: "See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!"

The appeals court said it acknowledged competing public interests for national security and free flow of travel.

But added that the government has not explained how the executive order could be administered - only in parts.

States offered evidence that even temporary reinstatement of the ban would "cause harm", the court added.

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee said the decision "is a victory for Washington state and indeed the entire country."