The Truth About Exercise: Tonight
A self-confessed couch potato has increased his fitness levels six-fold after only a month of exercise, in a new TV experiment.
Ex-oil rig worker Gerry Rowe had his fitness level tested along with his wife Julie for a Tonight healthy lifestyle stunt.
The assessment was made under the guidance of Professor of Exercise Paul Gately at Leeds Beckett University.
After a battery of tests, 67-year-old Gerry’s score came in at a dismal 5 out of a possible top score of 100 for his age range. His wife got a dispiriting 10 out of 100.
But after a month of regular exercise – going to the gym and taking the dog for much longer walks than normal – Gerry’s fitness score rocketed to 30 out of 100. Julie’s also rose by a more modest 50% up to 15 out of 100.
Prof Gately described Gerry’s improvement as “really, really amazing” and Julie’s as “substantive”.
The couple had been given the task of improving their fitness for the latest Tonight programme, The Truth About Exercise.
Reporter Fiona Foster also talked to gold medal wheelchair Olympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.
Tanni, who now leads campaigning group UKactive, reckons that getting the nation more active is the best way to save the National Health Service.
Tanni is also worried about the state of our children’s fitness.
Eighty per-cent of middle age Britons drink too much, weigh too much or get too little exercise, according to latest figures.
Lack of exercise is costing the nation £20 billion a year. It’s causing 37,000 premature deaths annually. And it’s blighting the final years of many of our elderly who are living longer but frailer lives.
The Truth About Exercise is on ITV at 7.30pm and on The ITV Hub shortly afterwards.