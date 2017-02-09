Three Turkish soldiers 'accidentally' killed in Russian airstrike

Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in an "accidental" airstrike by a Russian warplane, according to officials.

The soldiers died in northern Syria after the building they were in was hit by a Russian aircraft during a friendly fire incident which also left 11 other soldiers injured on Thursday.

Officials have since confirmed the soldiers had been supporting Syrian rebels in an effort to capture the city of al-Bab from so-called Islamic State at the time of the attack.

A statement released by Turkey's military confirmed the airstrike and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised for what had happened and "expressed its sorrow and condolences for the incident".