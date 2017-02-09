Supreme Court nominee angered by Trump's attacks on US judiciary

Donald Trump shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch on 31 January Credit: AP

Donald Trump's continued attacks on America's judiciary system are "demoralising" and "disheartening", the president's Supreme Court nominee has said. President Trump has lashed out against the courts system on an almost daily basis since federal district court judge James Robart - who Trump labelled a "so-called judge" - halted his executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump escalated his attacks on Wednesday, accusing judges of putting Americans' safety at risk with their failure to grasp the concept of his travel ban which even “a bad high school student would understand.”

His rhetoric has angered Judge Neil Gorsuch, who voiced his concern during a conversation with a Democratic Senator on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. "He certainly expressed to me that he is disheartened by the demoralising and abhorrent comments made by President Trump about the Judiciary," Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters after the meeting.

