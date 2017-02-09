UK and Italy to hold bilateral meetings post Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May announced that Italy and the UK would hold regular bilateral summits in the wake of the Brexit vote.

May welcomed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to Number 10 and discussed Brexit, trade, migration and the G7 over a working lunch of mushroom soup, shoulder of lamb and olive oil sorbet.

At a press conference with her Italian counterpart, May reiterated her commitment to trigger Article 50 towards the end of March which she said was a step closer following Wednesday's Brexit Bill vote.

"We've agreed to establish a regular bilateral summit between the UK and Italy," she said.

"As I've said, the priority for the UK in the years ahead will be to seek a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious trade agreement with the European Union," she said.