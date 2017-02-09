- ITV Report
-
UK and Italy to hold bilateral meetings post Brexit
Prime Minister Theresa May announced that Italy and the UK would hold regular bilateral summits in the wake of the Brexit vote.
May welcomed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to Number 10 and discussed Brexit, trade, migration and the G7 over a working lunch of mushroom soup, shoulder of lamb and olive oil sorbet.
At a press conference with her Italian counterpart, May reiterated her commitment to trigger Article 50 towards the end of March which she said was a step closer following Wednesday's Brexit Bill vote.
"We've agreed to establish a regular bilateral summit between the UK and Italy," she said.
"As I've said, the priority for the UK in the years ahead will be to seek a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious trade agreement with the European Union," she said.
Gentiloni welcomed said bilateral meetings will "help us strengthen a very old relationship that always needs nourishment."
"We have obviously taken into account what is necessary after the decision of the UK's citizens of leaving the EU, a decision that we respect fully and we are aware of the fact that negotiations will not be easy," he said.
"We also know, and this will certainly be the Italian attitude, that we need to show a constructive and friendly approach. There is absolutely no point in having a destructive negotiation between the EU and the UK."
The UK is Italy's seventh largest export market for goods worth over 22 billion euros.
The two leaders also discussed tackling the migration crisis in the Mediterranean.
May said that Italy had become the main arrival point for illegal migration into Europe which is "not just a problem for Italy".
She said: "It is a problem for us all and we need to work together to find better solutions to the huge population movements we are seeing - so refugees don't have to risk their lives on dangerous journeys and so we control the unmanageable economic migration that is neither working for migrants nor for our own populations."