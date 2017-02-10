Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

£50m of cocaine washes up on two Norfolk beaches

Around £50 million worth of cocaine has washed up on two beaches in Norfolk, the National Crime Agency has revealed.

The first load washed up in a number of hold-all bags Credit: National Crime Agency

The first load landed on Thursday afternoon on Hopton Beach near Great Yarmouth, contained within a number of colourful hold-all bags.

Then, on Friday, a small number of packages were discovered near Caister.

Some 360kg of the Class A drug was found in total - worth an estimated £50m on the streets.

Supt Dave Buckley, from Norfolk Constabulary, said extra patrols had been deployed in case any more packages turn up.

“Whilst we believe we have recovered all the packages, should any member of the public find one they are urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately," he added.

The cocaine is estimated to be worth £50m on the streets Credit: National Crime Agency

Matthew Rivers, from the National Crime Agency’s border investigation team, said a major investigation was now underway.

We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did, however it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.

This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved.

– Matthew Rivers, National Crime Agency

Anyone who finds another suspect package, or has information relating to those found, can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.