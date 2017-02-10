£50m of cocaine washes up on two Norfolk beaches

Around £50 million worth of cocaine has washed up on two beaches in Norfolk, the National Crime Agency has revealed.

The first load landed on Thursday afternoon on Hopton Beach near Great Yarmouth, contained within a number of colourful hold-all bags.

Then, on Friday, a small number of packages were discovered near Caister.

Some 360kg of the Class A drug was found in total - worth an estimated £50m on the streets.

Supt Dave Buckley, from Norfolk Constabulary, said extra patrols had been deployed in case any more packages turn up.

“Whilst we believe we have recovered all the packages, should any member of the public find one they are urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately," he added.