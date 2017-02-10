£60 million Iraq War veterans inquiry 'must be shut down' after 'unmitigated failure'

A discredited £60m government probe into allegations against Iraq War veterans is an "unmitigated failure" and should be shut down within months, a report by MPs said.

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team (Ihat) was established by the Ministry of Defence in 2010 to probe claims of abuse of Iraqi civilians by troops following the 2003 invasion.

The Defence committee said it has become a "seemingly unstoppable self-perpetuating machine" that has "proved to be deaf to the concerns of the Armed Forces, blind to their needs, and profligate with its own resources".

The inquiry, led by a former army captain, found war veterans were subjected to "deeply disturbing" treatment and the explosion of so-called lawfare has "directly harmed" UK defences.

The government is expected to carry out the committee's recommendation to disband the investigation team.