Apple CEO Tim Cook: UK will be just fine post-Brexit
Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company is committed to Britain's future outside the European Union.
In an exclusive interview with Good Morning Britain, he said: "We are very optimistic about the UK's future. We are all in."
The technology giant is currently investing £8 billion to renovate its new London headquarters at Battersea Power Station in south London - in a scheme unveiled after the EU referendum in June.
He told the programme: "We're leaving significant space there to expand.
"We're a big believer in the UK. The UK will be just fine."
He also dismissed fears of US President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban - which was recently suspended by a federal court - and said Apple was better "because we're a diverse company."
He said: "He's our president. On the issue of immigration specifically, we support broad-immigration, particularly of high-skilled folks.
"I think this is so important for the world. We are better because we're a diverse company."
On the visit to a school in London, Mr Cook told students: "There has never been a better time to be alive."