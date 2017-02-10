Apple CEO Tim Cook: UK will be just fine post-Brexit

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company is committed to Britain's future outside the European Union.

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning Britain, he said: "We are very optimistic about the UK's future. We are all in."

The technology giant is currently investing £8 billion to renovate its new London headquarters at Battersea Power Station in south London - in a scheme unveiled after the EU referendum in June.

He told the programme: "We're leaving significant space there to expand.

"We're a big believer in the UK. The UK will be just fine."