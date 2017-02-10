Cambridge student 'taunted homeless man with £20 note before setting it on fire'

A Cambridge University student has been kicked out of the student Conservative Association after being filmed setting fire to a £20 in front of a homeless man.

Ronald Coyne, who claims to be related of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, was booted from his former society when the video became public.

The homeless man, Ryan Davies - an unemployed crane operator - told the Cambridge News he had been "disgusted" by what happened.

He revealed the Pembroke College student had taunted him with the money first.

"I was polite about it, always am - I said: 'Please possibly could you spare me any change please," he said.

"The man stopped... I said: 'Can you spare any change please, sir?' and he said: 'Let me see what I've got.'