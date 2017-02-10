Cancer patients suffering depression 'due to delays'

Long delays to cancer treatment are causing people to suffer anxiety and depression, a charity has warned.

One in eight (13%) people recently diagnosed with cancer said their general health got worse while they waited for their treatment to start.

And some 8% said their cancer symptoms got worse or new symptoms developed - almost 25,000 people a year.

The survey of more than 1,000 people recently diagnosed with cancer shows nearly two-thirds (64%) experienced mental health problems such as anxiety and depression while waiting for their treatment to start.

Macmillan Cancer Support, which carried out the poll across England, said this could equate to around 190,000 people a year.

New NHS figures show that the target for cancer patients to start treatment within two months of urgent referral was breached for the whole of 2016.

In 2016, 25,157 people in England waited for more than two months for treatment to start - the highest number on record.