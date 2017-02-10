Corbyn 'will not fire frontbenchers' who voted against Brexit Bill

Jeremy Corbyn will not fire Labour frontbenchers who defied him and voted against the Brexit Bill, it has emerged.

The Labour leader issued a three-line whip on the vote, but 52 of his MPs voted against the bill on Wednesday night.

But instead of being fired, the 14 frontbench rebels will receive a formal "final" warning because of the "extraordinary circumstances" of the referendum aftermath, Labour sources told the Press Association.

Mr Corbyn believes it will "not be viable" for someone to remain in the shadow cabinet if they ignore a three-line whip again, the source said, adding that the Labour leader is clear this is a "final warning" on the issue.

Mr Corbyn previously said he understood that there was a "difference of opinion" over the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill and said it was down to MPs wishing to represent their constituents.

Clive Lewis quit as shadow business secretary to vote against the bill.