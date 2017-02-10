Corrie McKeague: Police to begin searching landfill site

He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am walking down a pathway in the 'horseshoe' area after sleeping in a doorway for a couple of hours.

The 23-year-old went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 24. Despite a major campaign led by his family and numerous appeals and the release of CCTV, there has been no sign of him.

Suffolk Police said that the landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire will be searched as the "next logical step" in the investigation.

But police say that the line of enquiry has persisted and been kept under review.

Police seized the lorry for forensic examination as part of their investigation but this did not reveal any traces of Mr McKeague.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: "This is the next logical step in the investigation. Behind the scenes we have been working systematically through the options and we have examined a very broad range of evidence.

"Preparation work is already underway for the search and this will be progressed as quickly as possible."

The area of the landfill site where waste was collected from Bury St Edmunds that morning has not been used since Mr McKeague's disappearance.

But police said it would be a "considerable task" to search the site which is 920 square metres wide and at least 8 metres deep which will take up to 10 weeks to complete the search.

Detective Superintendent Elliott said: "We know that physically searching the site has the potential to cause an increase in odour and we hope residents will understand that we and the site owners have taken this into consideration when making a decision to go ahead with the search.

"We need to find him and discover what happened to him. While the search may not provide the answers as to what happened it is something we need to do as our investigation continues."

On-site preparation is underway and the search is due to begin on February 22.