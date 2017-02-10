Councils 'planning big tax rises' to pay for services

English and Welsh councils are planning huge tax increases as they struggle to make ends meet, research has found.

Some 94% of the council leaders and senior officials questioned said they would be forced to increase charging for services.

Households will face rises of up to 5% - but several councils have ditched plans for higher increases to avoid holding public votes.

Nearly all councils questioned will increase council tax by more than 1.5%, according to the Local Government Information Unit (LGiU).

They also warned they would not have enough funding to fulfil their legal obligations this year and 42% said they expected to impose cuts that would be noticeable to residents.

Despite 94% of those questioned saying they would be forced to increase bills, nine out of 10 said council tax rises were "not a viable way" to tackle the black hole in care funding.