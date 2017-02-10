Daughter of 'Britain's Schindler' calls for reversal of refugee scheme closure

The daughter of "Britain's Schindler" has called on Theresa May to reverse the closure of the Dubs refugee scheme.

Barbara Winton issued a personal plea to the Prime Minister after it was announced that the number of lone child refugees coming to the UK will be capped.

Sir Nicholas Winton, Barbara's English stockbroker father, helped 669 mostly Jewish children flee Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia just before the outbreak of the Second World War.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, she wrote: "Donald Trump's refugee ban echoes the terrible failures of the human spirit that, on the eve of the Second World War, saw country after country close its borders to Jewish refugees in urgent need of protection.

"My father ... knew that each and every one of us share in a responsibility to our fellow men and women, a responsibility to offer sanctuary those fleeing persecution.

"'If it's not impossible', he used to say, 'then surely something could and something must be done'."

The so-called Dubs Amendment, named after its architect the Labour peer Lord Alf Dubs, requires the Government to relocate unaccompanied refugee children from other countries in Europe.

Lord Alf was one of the children saved by Sir Nicholas.