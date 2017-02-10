Donald Trump agrees to honour One-China policy in 'cordial' telephone call with President Xi

US President Donald Trump has agreed to honour the 'One-China' policy weeks after he said he did not feel "bound" by the agreement.

During a "cordial" telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping, Trump agreed to maintain the policy which prevents official relations with Taiwan.

In December, the US President angered Beijing by talking to the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen and saying he did not feel "bound" by the agreement.

His change in position is a major diplomatic boost which acknowledges Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China.

A White House statement said Trump and Chinese President Xi had a lengthy phone conversation on Thursday night.

"President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honour our 'One-China' policy," the statement said.