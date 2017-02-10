- ITV Report
Donald Trump agrees to honour One-China policy in 'cordial' telephone call with President Xi
US President Donald Trump has agreed to honour the 'One-China' policy weeks after he said he did not feel "bound" by the agreement.
During a "cordial" telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping, Trump agreed to maintain the policy which prevents official relations with Taiwan.
In December, the US President angered Beijing by talking to the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen and saying he did not feel "bound" by the agreement.
His change in position is a major diplomatic boost which acknowledges Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China.
A White House statement said Trump and Chinese President Xi had a lengthy phone conversation on Thursday night.
"President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honour our 'One-China' policy," the statement said.
"Representatives of the United States and China will engage in discussions and negotiations on various issues of mutual interest," the statement said.
A spokesman for President Tsai Ing-wen did not comment on the agreement but said it was in Taiwan's interest to maintain good relations with the US and China.
In a statement by China's Foreign Ministry, Xi said China appreciated Trump's upholding of the policy.
"I believe that the United States and China are cooperative partners, and through joint efforts we can push bilateral relations to a historic new high," the statement quoted Xi as saying.
"The development of China and the United States absolutely can complement each other and advance together. Both sides absolutely can become very good cooperative partners," Xi said.
The Chinese and American leaders had not spoken by telephone since Trump took office on January 20.
However, Trump wrote to President Xi this week saying that he looked forward to a "constructive relationship" with China.