Donald Trump 'begins rewriting' controversial travel ban after widespread protests and US court ruling

Donald Trump has begun drawing up a new draft of the controversial executive order banning travellers from certain countries, it is understood.

According to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, citing sources close to the US president, the legal team at the White House has started working on rephrasing the order to try to overcome legal obstacles posed by the federal courts.

It comes after the US federal appeals court unanimously upheld a suspension of the order, which restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for 90 days.

Mr Trump also imposed a 120-day halt on all refugees - except refugees from Syria who are barred indefinitely.