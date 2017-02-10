Elective operation cancellations and delays on the rise, NHS data shows

The number of elective operations cancelled at the last minute by NHS trusts across England has shot up - along with the number of patients made to wait more than a month for the procedure to be rescheduled.

The latest figures released by the health service shows that 21,249 elective operations were cancelled at the last minute in December for non-clinical reasons such as staff and bed shortages or administrative errors.

This was up by 2,856 for the same month in 2015, and represents 1.1 per cent of all elective activity - up from 0.9 per cent.

Of these cancellations, 1,551 - or 7.3 per cent - of patients had to wait more than 28 days to be treated.

This is up from 1,092, or 5.9 per cent, of patients in December 2015.