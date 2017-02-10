- ITV Report
-
Elective operation cancellations and delays on the rise, NHS data shows
The number of elective operations cancelled at the last minute by NHS trusts across England has shot up - along with the number of patients made to wait more than a month for the procedure to be rescheduled.
The latest figures released by the health service shows that 21,249 elective operations were cancelled at the last minute in December for non-clinical reasons such as staff and bed shortages or administrative errors.
This was up by 2,856 for the same month in 2015, and represents 1.1 per cent of all elective activity - up from 0.9 per cent.
Of these cancellations, 1,551 - or 7.3 per cent - of patients had to wait more than 28 days to be treated.
This is up from 1,092, or 5.9 per cent, of patients in December 2015.
- The top 10 trusts for cancellations:
Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust cancelled the most elective operations, with 542 - 82 of which were not rescheduled for within 28 days.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals, Plymouth Hospitals, University Hospitals of North Midlands, and Central Manchester University Hospitals NHS trusts were also in the top five.
Meanwhile, Suffolk Community Healthcare, Nuffield Health Cambridge Hospital, Derbyshire Community Health Services, Cambridgeshire Community Services, Birmingham Community Healthcare, Gloucestershire Care Services, Dorset Healthcare University and Somerset Partnership NHS trusts all reported zero last-minute cancellations.
Non-clinical reasons for procedures being cancelled include:
- Ward beds being unavailable
- Surgeon being unavailable
- Emergency cases needing the theatre
- Theatre list over-running
- Equipment failure
- Administrative errors
- Anaesthetists unavailable
- Theatre staff unavailable
- Critical care bed not available
ITV News has contacted NHS England for comment.