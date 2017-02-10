Exhausted refugees cheer for the US after court ruling

"Freedom! Freedom! I love America!"

Those words were spoken to me by an exhausted Iraqi refugee arriving in America overnight.

He was one of hundreds of people being allowed to enter the US because of last night's dramatic court ruling.

The judges of the Federal Appeals Court of the 9th Circuit are being hailed by American liberals as the legal heroes who saved the country's values. In an unanimous ruling, the three judges chose to ignore Trump's threats and keep America's doors open to refugees and travellers from the seven predominantly-Muslim nations covered by the President's original executive order.

Donald Trump immediately responded - by Twitter of course.