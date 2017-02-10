French farmer fined for helping migrants

A French farmer has been convicted and fined for helping migrants cross the border from Italy, housing them in caravans on his land.

Cedric Herrou has taken in dozens of migrants at his farm in the Roya valley in the Alps over the past year, calling it an "act of humanity" rather than a crime.

He claims it is his "civic duty" to continue helping them - but the Nice prosecutor took him to court.

They had called for an eight-month suspended sentence, but the judge settled on a suspended 3,000 euro (£2,500) fine instead.