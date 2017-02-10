George and Amal Clooney 'expecting twins in June'

George and Amal Clooney are reportedly expecting twins.

The US actor and his human rights lawyer wife are said to become parents for the first time in June, the presenter of a US chat show revealed.

Julie Chen, who hosts CBS's The Talk, said Mr Clooney, 55, had told her the happy news in late January.

She said on air: "Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins.

"Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!"

Mrs Clooney, 39, has been spotted wearing loose-fitting clothing on recent public appearances, apparently trying to keep the news under wraps.

The Hollywood star's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Clooneys married in 2014 in a ceremony on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.