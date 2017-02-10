Advertisement

Girl, 16, charged with planning bomb attacks on two schools in Denmark

Headmaster Jan G. Hansen (right) outside the Jewish school, Carolineskolen in March last year. Credit: AP

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with planning bomb attacks against two schools in Denmark.

Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said the girl is accused of "having made preparations to make bombs" using the explosive known as TATP.

Her alleged targets were a school west of Copenhagen and a Jewish private school, Carolineskolen.

Police said they thwarted the plans by arresting the girl on January 13, 2016.

A 25-year-old man who was initially believed to be an accomplice has had charges against him dropped.

His lawyer, Michael Juul Eriksen, said his client - who had twice been to Syria - is to be released later.

A trial is set to start on April 7 in Holbaek, north west of the Danish capital.

Neither the girl nor the man could be identified.