Liverpool FC bans The Sun journalists from grounds over Hillsborough coverage
Liverpool Football Club has banned all journalists from The Sun from the stadium and training facilities, following a campaign protesting the paper's notorious coverage of the Hillsborough disaster.
Campaign group Total Eclipse of the S*n - whose name follows a tradition in the city of not directly mentioning the paper - said the ban came after talks with the club.
The Sun also confirmed the move, saying it "deeply regrets" the reports it ran at the time of the tragedy - but warning that a ban was "bad for fans and bad for football".
The newspaper sparked outrage with its coverage of the fatal crush at the FA Cup semi-final match in 1989, which left 96 fans dead.
It ran a front page splash four days after the disaster, headlined 'The Truth', based on allegations from unnamed South Yorkshire police sources that were later disproved.
The report laid blame at the door of Liverpool supporters for the disaster, claiming they had forced their way into the stand, stole from the dead and urinated on bodies.
It also claimed some had attacked one policeman giving the "kiss of life".
The families and friends campaigned long and hard to disprove the allegations - a crusade which finally paid off when the inquests were reopened - and, in April last year, a jury found that the 96 victims had been unlawfully killed.
The Sun and its News UK sister paper The Times came under further fire for not mentioning the verdict anywhere on its first edition front page - a stark contract to rival papers, which put the story up front, with extensive further coverage inside.
The CPS is now considering pursuing 23 criminal charges over the disaster.
ITV News has reached out to Liverpool FC for comment.
