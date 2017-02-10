Man raped 12-year-old while on bail accused of having sex with two young girls

Alexander Mitchell has been jailed for six years over the offence Credit: Police Scotland

A man raped a 12-year-old girl while on bail accused of having sex with two young girls. Alexander Mitchell, 23, has been jailed for six years after luring the youngster into his bed and raping her. He was on bail accused of having sex with two 13-year-olds at the time. Mitchell, of Dornoch, in the Highlands, made contact with his young victim through social media and then met her and encouraged her to climb into the house through a window. This was despite the fact he had been granted bail after a sheriff court appearance with a condition that he would not be in the company of girls aged under 16.

The case was heard at the High Court in Glasgow Credit: PA

Police were alerted that a young girl had climbed through a window and when Mitchell answered the door he appeared to be nervous. Advocate depute Ian Wallace said that Mitchell was pale, sweaty and fidgety but insisted that there was no one else in the house. They spotted the girl lying in a bedroom but at the time she said they had just been talking and smoking cigarettes. Then in March last year, the girl finally revealed what had happened with Mitchell and said she had not told the truth about the incident in 2014 "as she was scared of getting into trouble", the court heard. Mitchell admitted raping the girl when she was 12-years-old in June 2014 at a house near Invergordon, Ross-shire. He has a number of previous convictions for sexual offences.

Police noticed that Mitchell appeared nervous when he answered the door leading them to investigate further Credit: PA stock photo