Man raped 12-year-old while on bail accused of having sex with two young girls
A man raped a 12-year-old girl while on bail accused of having sex with two young girls.
Alexander Mitchell, 23, has been jailed for six years after luring the youngster into his bed and raping her.
He was on bail accused of having sex with two 13-year-olds at the time.
Mitchell, of Dornoch, in the Highlands, made contact with his young victim through social media and then met her and encouraged her to climb into the house through a window.
This was despite the fact he had been granted bail after a sheriff court appearance with a condition that he would not be in the company of girls aged under 16.
Police were alerted that a young girl had climbed through a window and when Mitchell answered the door he appeared to be nervous.
Advocate depute Ian Wallace said that Mitchell was pale, sweaty and fidgety but insisted that there was no one else in the house.
They spotted the girl lying in a bedroom but at the time she said they had just been talking and smoking cigarettes.
Then in March last year, the girl finally revealed what had happened with Mitchell and said she had not told the truth about the incident in 2014 "as she was scared of getting into trouble", the court heard.
Mitchell admitted raping the girl when she was 12-years-old in June 2014 at a house near Invergordon, Ross-shire. He has a number of previous convictions for sexual offences.
In court, his defence counsel Lorraine Glancy handed Lord Boyd a letter in which he expressed his remorse for raping the girl.
Ms Glancy said: "Since the incident he has had no further contact with his victim. He is now a 23-year-old man and he knows what he did was wrong."
She said that at the time of the rape Mitchell was 20 and after the death of a friend he had taken to misusing alcohol and drugs. Mitchell showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.
Lord Boyd said that he would have jailed Mitchell for nine years, but for his guilty plea.
He also ordered Mitchell to be monitored in the community for two years after his release from jail. Mitchell was also placed on the sex offenders' register.