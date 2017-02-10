Man who ran 744 marathons dies aged 96

The man whose love of running saw him power through hundreds of marathons into his 90s, has died.

Don McNelly, 96, was a retired paper company executive from New York who did not start running until he was almost 50-years-old.

McNelly took up running after a close friend died of a heart attack.

The inspirational runner completed his first marathon in Boston in 1969.

Forty years later, he had completed 744 of them, running 26.2-mile races in all 50 US states, every Canadian province and on every continent, including Antarctica.

In 2006 McNelly completed his 700th marathon at the age of 86 and eventually reached his goal with marathon 744, which was the same number of the ship he was deployed on during World War II.

Included in the runner's record are 117 ultra-marathons which are even longer than the traditional marathon distance.