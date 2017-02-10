'Mass-planting' trees in Lake District for flood defence

Trees will hopefully protect against floods Credit: PA

Hundreds of trees are being planted in the Lake District in a "mass planting" to help reduce flooding and restore woodlands, the National Trust said. More than 90 people are helping plant 1,400 native woodland trees including oak, birch, hazel, rowan and crab apple, at five sites on Friday. It will be the first mass planting the trust has attempted in the national park. It is hoped that as the trees grow, they will help prevent the run-off of rainwater and reduce flooding in the Lake District.

Grasmere was badly flooded during Storm Desmond Credit: PA

The region was badly hit when Storm Desmond brought record rainfall to the area in December 2015. Some 34.1cm of rain fell in just over 24 hours on Honiston Pass, Borrowdale, during Storm Desmond, with the extreme rainfall made more likely by climate change, scientific analysis has shown. The storm flooded homes, devastated farmland and hit transport links, and left the National Trust with a £1 million clean-up bill for land and property it owns and manages. More than 500 trees will be planted in the Coledale valley around two miles upstream of the village of Braithwaite.

Ancient woodland in the Lakes Credit: PA