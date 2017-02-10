Motorway closed after body found on central reservation

The body of a man has been found on the central reservation on the M53 in Wirral.

Police have closed the stretch of motorway in both directions between junctions two and three following the discovery of the body on Thursday night.

Merseyside Police received reports from drivers on the M53 in Wirral shortly after 7.15pm.

A police statement said: "Officers closed the southbound carriageway and then the northbound to allow a search of the motorway and during this the body of a man was found.

"Although the circumstances leading up the man’s death are unclear at this early stage it is believed that a road traffic collision has occurred.

"No-one else has been reported injured and enquiries are being made to trace and speak to anyone who may have seen what happened. A number of witnesses are assisting the police at this time."

The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed, the police said.

"Inquiries to establish who he is and notify his next of kin are ongoing," the statement added.

The motorway remained closed on Friday morning.