Pimlico Plumbers loses court appeal over former worker who was 'dismissed after heart attack'

Pimlico Plumbers has lost its appeal over the employment status of a former worker who was allegedly dismissed after having a heart attack.

Gary Smith, who worked for the London-based company for six years until 2011, had already won an employment tribunal case after challenging the company’s view that he was self-employed.

His solicitor Jacqueline McGuigan said today’s Court of Appeal decision could affect other workers in the so-called gig economy, such as delivery drivers.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted. The decision brings welcome clarity to the issue of employment status relating to work in parts of the economy.”

He took a case to a tribunal, which found he was a “worker” and so was entitled to employment rights.