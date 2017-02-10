Russia considering giving Edward Snowden to Trump as a 'gift'

Russia is looking at turning over Edward Snowden as a "gift" to Donald Trump, according to US intelligence sources quoted by NBC News.

One senior US official said they have analysed highly sensitive reports detailing Russian deliberations, and that handing over Snowden is one of many ploys to "curry favour" with the new US president.

Another source told NBC that intelligence on these conversations have been gathered since the inauguration on January 20.

Trump has previously called the NSA leaker a "traitor" and a "spy", and has said he deserves to be executed.