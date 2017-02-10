Russian athlete stripped of London 2012 gold medal

Russian middle distance runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova has been stripped of Olympic gold by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

In a statement released on Friday, CAS said there was "clear evidence" the 31-year-old 800m runner used performance enhancing substances and banned her retrospectively for four years.

The Swiss-based athletics tribunal said her penalty would be enforced from August 24, 2015.

In addition, Mrs Savinova-Farnosova has been disqualified from all of her results from July 26, 2010, to August 19, 2013 - and has been stripped of all prizes, medals and appearance money earned during this period.