Socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died peacefully in her sleep, according to her mother.

The former "It Girl" was found dead aged 45 at her London home on Wednesday, just months after revealing she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

An announcement in the Daily Telegraph said: "Tara Clare died peacefully in her sleep on February 8th 2017. Private funeral."

It was posted by her mother Patricia and appeared in the newspaper on Friday morning.