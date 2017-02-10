Study identifies 'best female dance moves'

Young people enjoy themselves as they perform their smooth moves on a dance floor. Credit: PA

The hip swing and asymmetric movements of the thighs and arms are the secret to the most highly-rated female dance moves, according to psychologists. Researchers at Northumbria University used 3D motion-caption technology to film 39 women dancing to a drum beat, before their recordings were turned into "featureless avatars". Some 57 men and 143 women were then asked which of the 39 computerised dance moves they preferred.

An example of a 'good' female dancer:

The authors compared the ratings and found three moves in particular created the most appealing female dance moves. Dr Nick Neave said: "A number of studies have looked at traits that can attract potential partners but there has been little research into the form and significance of attractive dance and what role it has in human courtship and partner selection. "To help us understand what dance movements can convey to potential partners we need to know which dance movements are appealing."

An example of a 'bad' female dancer: