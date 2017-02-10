Three people taken to hospital after being sprayed with 'substance'

Three people have been taken to hospital after being sprayed with an unknown "substance" in Kent.

Police were called to the scene in Canterbury at 4pm on Friday following reports of an "altercation".

"It is reported that during this a substance was sprayed at a group of people in the Rheims Way and St Peter’s Place area," a Kent Police spokesman said.

When officers arrived they arrested a 17-year-old boy from London on suspicion of assault.

The police spokesman said: "The South East Coast Ambulance Service were also called to the scene and three people have been taken to a local hospital as a precaution."

Police said all the people involved in the altercation were believed to be known to each other.

Members of Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.