- ITV Report
Trump: New security measures being drawn up against 'tremendous threats' to US
Donald Trump has vowed to do something "very rapidly" to protect national security from the "tremendous threats" he said faced the country.
During a press conference for the visit by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, the US President was asked about his controversial travel ban, which has been thwarted thus far by a legal block in the courts.
He told the room that new measures would be introduced next week.
It comes after the US federal appeals court upheld a temporary suspension of Mr Trump's controversial executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
He went on to confirm that "extreme vetting" would form part of his plan - but while he remained vague about any other measures, he insisted it would provide "tremendous security" against the "tremendous threats".
He added that "lots of people" would be allowed into the country, but said those who "are looking to do harm" to the US would not be allowed.