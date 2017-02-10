Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Trump: New security measures being drawn up against 'tremendous threats' to US

trump_web1002 Play video

Donald Trump has vowed to do something "very rapidly" to protect national security from the "tremendous threats" he said faced the country.

During a press conference for the visit by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, the US President was asked about his controversial travel ban, which has been thwarted thus far by a legal block in the courts.

He told the room that new measures would be introduced next week.

Safety is a primary reason - one of the reasons I am standing here today, the security of our country - the voters felt I would give it the best security.

We will be doing something very rapidly having to do with security for our country. You will be seeing that sometime next week.

In addition, we will continue to go through the court process and ultimately I have no doubt that we will win that particular case.

– Donald Trump
trump2_web1002 Play video

It comes after the US federal appeals court upheld a temporary suspension of Mr Trump's controversial executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

He went on to confirm that "extreme vetting" would form part of his plan - but while he remained vague about any other measures, he insisted it would provide "tremendous security" against the "tremendous threats".

He added that "lots of people" would be allowed into the country, but said those who "are looking to do harm" to the US would not be allowed.

I feel totally confident that we will have tremendous security for the people of the United States.

We will be extreme vetting, which is a term that I developed early in my campaign because I saw what was happening, and while I've been president - which is just for a very short period of time - I've learned tremendous things that you could only learn if you were in a certain position, namely President.

And there are tremendous threats to our country. We will not allow that to happen, I can tell you that right now. We will not allow that to happen.

So we'll be going forward, and we'll be doing things to continue to make our country safe. It will happen rapidly, and we will not allow people into our country who are looking to do harm to our people.

We will allow lots of people into our country that will love our people and do good for our country. It's always going to be that way, at least during my administration, I can tell you that.

– Donald Trump