Trump: New security measures being drawn up against 'tremendous threats' to US

I feel totally confident that we will have tremendous security for the people of the United States.

We will be extreme vetting, which is a term that I developed early in my campaign because I saw what was happening, and while I've been president - which is just for a very short period of time - I've learned tremendous things that you could only learn if you were in a certain position, namely President.

And there are tremendous threats to our country. We will not allow that to happen, I can tell you that right now. We will not allow that to happen.

So we'll be going forward, and we'll be doing things to continue to make our country safe. It will happen rapidly, and we will not allow people into our country who are looking to do harm to our people.

We will allow lots of people into our country that will love our people and do good for our country. It's always going to be that way, at least during my administration, I can tell you that.