Twitter mocks Trump 'SEE YOU IN COURT' threat after losing travel ban appeal in court

Donald Trump wasted no time in vowing to challenge a legal block to his controversial travel ban in a higher court, after the US federal appeals court upheld a suspension to his executive order.

Judges backed a lower court's ruling against the order, which restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

This appeared to enrage the new US president, who - within minutes of the decision - wrote on Twitter and Instagram that the "security of our nation is at stake", threatening: "See you in court".

His supporters immediately praised his stance, with many replying: "Amen", and stating their belief that the ban was necessary to protect national security.

But his critics were similarly quick to mock his reaction.

Among the first to respond was Washington governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat who lead one of the states challenging the ban, writing: "Mr President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you."

And others followed suit - many pointing out that, to members of the judiciary, a day in court was unlikely to be particularly daunting.