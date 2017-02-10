Volunteers race to save hundreds of beached whales

Volunteers are racing to save surviving whales after 400 of them swam aground on a remote New Zealand beach.

About three-quarters of the pilot whales were already dead when Cheree Morrison and two colleagues found them Friday at the tip of the South Island.

Within hours, hundreds of farmers, tourists and teenagers were helping to keep the surviving 100 or so whales alive in one of the worst whale strandings in the nation's history.

Ms Morrison, a magazine writer and editor, found the whales after taking a pre-dawn trip with a photographer and a guide to capture the sunrise.

She said: "You could hear the sounds of splashing, of blowholes being cleared, of sighing. The young ones were the worst. Crying is the only way to describe it.

"It was just heartbreaking. Utterly heartbreaking."

The adult and baby whale carcasses were strewn three or four deep in places for hundreds of yards, often rolled over on the sand with their tail fins still aloft.

Morrison's group alerted authorities, and volunteers arrived in wetsuits and carrying buckets.

Ms Morrison told how she waded into the water and did what she could to try to maneuver the surviving whales upright so they could breathe more easily.