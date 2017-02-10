Weather: Cold with wintry showers and overnight frost

Today: Another cold and rather cloudy day for most with further sleet and snow showers in the east which could settle in a few spots. The best of any sunshine will be in the north and west.

Tonight: Cold and frosty tonight, with scattered wintry showers pushing in from the east, reaching into some central and western areas. Risk of ice, with a dusting of snow for some.

Saturday: Cold and cloudy again but breezier than Friday, especially in coastal areas. Showers will be more frequent and will fall as a mixture of rain, sleet or snow.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Cold and cloudy initially, with rain and hill snow in the south. Temperatures gradually rising and sunny spells developing next week, outbreaks of rain in the west later. Often breezy.