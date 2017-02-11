Church of England accused of ignoring 'authentic' voice of LGBT people

Fourteen former church leaders have criticised proposed changes to the Church of England's guidance on homosexuality for failing to recognise gay people's "authentic voices".

In an open letter, the retired bishops questioned a report published last month which recommended a "fresh tone and culture of welcome and support" for gay and lesbian people but no change in its opposition to same-sex marriage.

The group broke with convention to intervene, in what they described as an "unprecedented move", ahead of a debate at the Church's General Synod on Wednesday.

Led by the former bishop of Worcester, the Rt Rev Dr Peter Selby, they said the church should have asked its gay community about "the major focus of their hopes".