Cost of a fish and chip supper could leap as shortages bite

The price of a fish and chip supper could soar as a strike by Icelandic fisherman leads to shortages across Britain, experts have warned.

Prices for cod and haddock are rising as a result of the industrial action by fisherman in a dispute with the Icelandic government.

Bosses at the major Grimsby fish market said they were receiving only around half the amount of fresh fish compared to normal - and the shortfall will most likely lead to increased prices.

"It is a question of how long the strike goes on and the longer it goes on, the worse it gets," said Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the group that operates Grimsby fish market.

"Iceland is one of the main suppliers of fish into the UK. It has hit our business particularly badly because we do rely on Icelandic fish."