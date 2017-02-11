Drake denies telling fan to take off hijab at UK show

Rapper Drake has rejected "devastating" claims that he told a woman to take off her hijab at a recent concert in Central London.

The star said he had been a victim of a "fake news" smear and he would "never make a comment like that".

"I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so to find out that I am being utilised in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me," he wrote in a post on Instagram.