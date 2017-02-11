Labour's Clive Lewis denies he is considering launching leadership challenge against Corbyn

A Labour MP who quit the shadow cabinet to vote against triggering Brexit has denied rumours that he was considering mounting a leadership challenge.

Clive Lewis has rejected reports that he had began sounding out colleagues over a potential challenge to Jeremy Corbyn as he said talk of a bid to take over the top spot was "fantasy politics".

The Norwich MP stood down as Shadow Business secretary last week to defy Mr Corbyn's three line whip by voting against triggering Article 50 in the Commons.

He has since been rumoured to be considering launching a bid to topple Mr Corbyn amid widespread discontent over the leader's decision to back the Government's bill and his insistence that all the party's MPs follow suit.

However, Mr Lewis today said the reports of a leadership bid were untrue, insisting "nothing could be further from my mind”.

“There has been speculation about that, and it is just that. You can quote me on this," he told the Eastern Daily Press.

He was "working hard" to support the leadership from the back benches, he added.