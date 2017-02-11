Man jailed for 'horrific' attempted murder of pregnant fiancée

A man has been jailed after brutally assaulting his pregnant fiancée.

Petar Petrov, 31, a Bulgarian national living in north London, was sentenced to 21 years after pleading guilty for the attempted murder of a 30-year-old woman.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was attacked at her home in August last year.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, which included facial fractures, severe bruising of the lungs and a stab wound to the face.

Her wounds were so severe that in order to save the child's life, doctors performed an emergency caesarean section.

The baby was born prematurely but with no physical injuries.