Petition urges Government to keep taking child refugees

Calls for the Prime Minister to continue providing a safe haven for unaccompanied child refugees has intensified after a petition was handed in at Downing Street.

Labour peer Lord Dubs arrived at Number 10 with a mass petition signed by almost 45,000 people urging against the closure of a scheme to bring lone minors into the UK.

Lord Dubs had pressured Whitehall officials into creating an amendment to the Immigration Act in 2016, known as the Dubs amendment.

However on Wednesday it was announced the scheme was to be closed.