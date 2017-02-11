Piers Morgan and JK Rowling clash on Twitter over Trump

TV presenter Piers Morgan and Harry Potter author JK Rowling have clashed on Twitter over US President Donald Trump.

Morgan is known to be an avid supporter of Trump and the row started after he was criticised and sworn-at live on US television for supporting Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries.

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies attacked Morgan during the appearance on panel show 'Real Time With Bill Maher' for his defence of the controversial executive order.

Rowling expressed glee to her 9.6m followers that Morgan was challenged over his views.

Morgan replied: "This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter."