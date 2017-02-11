Police car crushed as lorry blows over in strong winds

Dramatic footage has captured the moment strong winds caused a lorry to topple onto a police car in the United States.

The dashcam footage, recorded from the front of a Wyoming Highway Patrol car, showed the moment the police car was crushed on Insterstate 80 on Tuesday.

Gusts of up to 90mph were recorded in the area at the time of the incident.

Patrol Lt. David Wagener said the driver of the lorry and a passenger were uninjured.

He said lightweight and high-profile vehicles were banned from the road at the time because of the strong winds and the driver of the lorry was issued with a citation.