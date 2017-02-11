Public parks face neglect amid funding pressures

Public parks are at a "tipping point" as budgets are being cut by up to 97%, a report by MPs has warned.

The funding squeeze means parks could return to the neglect of the 1980s and 1990s unless it is recognised that they are "much more than just grass and tulips".

Housing demand is also putting parks at risk, as new homes take up green spaces in some areas, a report from the parliamentary Communities and Local Government (CLG) Committee says.

Parks play a vital role in communities, helping to tackle climate change and prevent flooding, reduce air pollution exposure, and boost health.

Clive Betts, chairman of the CLG Committee said: "Every local authority should have a strategic plan, recognising that parks are much more than just grass and tulips and bringing in resources from outside the traditional budgets.

"Parks are treasured public assets, as the overwhelming response to our inquiry demonstrates, but they are at a tipping point and, if we are to prevent a period of decline with potentially severe consequences, then action must be taken."