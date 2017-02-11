Schoolboy dies after being stabbed in Leeds

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Leeds.

Police officers were called to Harehills Lane at 3.42pm, and the boy was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

A 15-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs said: "This tragic incident happened in a busy area at a busy time of day with large numbers of people going about their daily business.

"I am appealing directly to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help our enquiries to come forward.

"It is also possible that people may have recorded footage on their mobile phones and I would again encourage those people to come forward."

A police cordon remains in the Harehills Lane area and forensic examinations are likely to continue over the next few days, police said.