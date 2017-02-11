Severe weather warning issued as snow predicted for Sunday

Widespread and at times heavy snow, - rain or sleet at lower levels - is expected to develop along the Pennine chain, with it drifting in the strong north-easterly winds.

A yellow snow warning is in place until 3pm on Sunday across north-west and north-east England, Yorkshire and Humber, and the West and East Midlands.

Helen Roberts from the Met Office said: "On Sunday there will be a reasonably widespread frost despite the cloud so temperatures, away from towns and cities, widely below freezing, a few degrees below in a few spots.

"Maximum temperatures on Sunday will probably not be dissimilar to Saturday, so we are looking at generally between about 2C to 6C (36F to 42.8F), right the way across the country."

The cold snap is not expected to last, with temperatures expected to hit the high single figures by Monday.